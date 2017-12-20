What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Highway closed between Fredonia and Princeton SECOND UPDATE : 9:45pm Site is Cleared. UPDATE : At about 5pm crews were still estimating that another 3 hours will be needed to clear th...

Starnes, Mathieu go into Hall of Fame Athletic Director and longtime track coach Angela Starnes and Lady Rocket basketball great Jessie Mathieu were inducted in the Farmers Ban...

Nativity and Choir Sunday at Marion Baptist Children from Marion Baptist Church will join the adult choir for a nativity scene during the annual Christmas cantata Sunday afternoon at...

Marion Baptist Christmas program Sunday Click Image to Enlarge