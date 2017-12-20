What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Find children's letters to
Santa in this week' issue
For the rest of this story, Letters to Santa from local children, holiday greetings from our advertisers and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- New fairgrounds concession stand grant OK’d
- 2 plead guilty to spring Amish store burglary
- Grand Jury indicts 5 last week
- Christmas meaning then, now same across generations
- Marion woman transforms home into Christmas wonderland yearly
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Joyful memories of Christmases past
- Signing in at voting polls to go digital in 2018
- Three file for county magistrate
- Deadline to change political party registration is Dec. 31
- Schools save $14K with energy savings
- Medicaid expansion had bigger impact in rural areas; 863 added to role from county
- 1st Hep A vaccine required by Feb. 1
- Local volunteers helping with prison ministries, more
- WKCTC graduates dozens of locals in various degree, certification programs
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Nickname fine with QB ‘Touchdown’ Wilson
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets’ loss tough, but coach mines positives
- SPORTS: Livingston unleashes best against struggling Rockets
- SPORTS: LCHS's Padon breaks 31-year-old scoring record
- SPORTS: Big league hitting clinic Jan. 20 in Marion
- OUTDOORS: Crittenden County tops in 2017 deer harvest
- CASA launches 2018 recruitment campaign