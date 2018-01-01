1st pediatric flu deaths reported

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports the state’s first pediatric deaths for the 2017-18 flu season. There have been 36 flu-related deaths in the state this season, but only two of those have been children. The average age of the other deaths is 75.
Health officials are warning parents to be vigilant in protecting young children from infectious diseases.
"We strongly encourage people to protect themselves, particularly children 6 months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu," said the Acting Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey D. Howard.