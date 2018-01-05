Basketball doubleheader tonight at Marion

Crittenden County hosts Lyon County tonight in a basketball doubleheader at Rocket Arena.
The girls' game starts at 6pm with the Lady Rockets looking for a second win over the Lyons this season. A victory will help the CCHS girls content for a regular-season district championship.
Crittenden's boys meanwhile are hoping to keep Lyon County in the Second Region cellar. Right now, the Lyons (1-10) have the worst record in the whole region with just one win. However, that lone victory was against Crittenden at Eddyville in December.