Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Basketball game changed for weather
Crittenden County's Fifth District basketball game at Trigg County will be played Thursday night instead of Friday as originally scheduled due to the threat of bad weather Friday. This will be a varsity doubleheader.
Crittenden Press Online
1/10/2018 12:36:00 PM
