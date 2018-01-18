YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, January 18, 2018
Board of ed meeting location moved
Due to the condition of the parking lot, tonight's Crittenden County Board of Education meeting will be moved from Rocket Arena to the central office. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/18/2018 09:51:00 AM
