Filing deadline is today for candidates

Today is the deadline for potential candidates for Kentucky's May Primary Election to register. Paperwork must be filed by 4pm today with the appropriate filing official. For local elections that means the Crittenden County Clerk's office.
The Kentucky Secretary of State's online "Becoming a Candidate" portal allows potential candidates to use a streamlined web application to fill out much of the paperwork required to become a candidate. At the end of the process, users may save and print a PDF of the required documents for filing with the appropriate filing official. Kentucky law does not currently allow candidates to submit filings electronically.
The 2018 ballot features the following offices:
Kentucky's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives
All seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives
Even district seats in the Kentucky Senate
Kentucky Supreme Court – 3rd District
District Judges
Commonwealth's Attorneys
Circuit Court Clerks
All county officers will also be on the ballot, including county judge-executive, PVA, clerk and sheriff.