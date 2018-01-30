Filing deadline is today for candidates

Counterfeit investigation in Marion Marion Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man in this video who allegedly passed a $100 count...

Cave In Rock Ferry closes for fog UPDATE : Ferry resumed service Sunday morning. ORIGINAL POST The Cave In Rock Ferry had halted operation for the night due to heavy fog...

Prayer vigil tonight for Marshall County tragedy A prayer vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m., tonight (Tuesday) at Life in Christ Church in Marion. Pastor Sue McDonald said the vigil is pl...

What's news this week in Crittenden County... Downtown Marion will turn into a mock crime scene on March 10, when a murder mystery event is scheduled, aiming to bring the community, sm...