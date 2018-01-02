YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Grass fire occupies local firemen
A field fire in the eastern part of Crittenden County is occupying multiple fire departments this afternoon.
About three acres were on fire at one time.
The blaze is in the Shady Grove district.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/02/2018 01:09:00 PM
