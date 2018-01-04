YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, January 4, 2018
Marion City Council meets Monday
Marion City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at city hall for its regular monthly meeting. By ordinance, the January meeting is moved from the usual third Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on that day.
Crittenden Press Online
1/04/2018 12:30:00 PM
