No power outages thus far

Crews from Kentucky’s electric utilities are preparing for the potential impact of winter weather moving through the commonwealth on Friday and Saturday. No local power outages have been reported, however.
As of noon, Kentucky Utilities Co. showed no outages west of Louisville and Kenergy Corp. was reporting no outages over its entire service area.
However, about 100 power outages have been reported by co-ops in central and western Kentucky. Co-ops serve about 1.5 million Kentuckians in 117 of 120 counties.
“Right now, co-op electric crews are loading and checking their trucks and restoration equipment to function correctly in the next few days of freezing rain, sleet and accumulated snow expected across Kentucky,” said Clarence Greene, director of safety and loss prevention at the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives.
Kentucky Emergency Management officials urge citizens to stay tuned to their local media for watches and warnings. As road conditions will continue to deteriorate, citizens should stay off roadways unless necessary. Black ice and icing on overpasses will occur, causing hazardous driving conditions. Reduce your speed, give yourself extra time and check road conditions before you leave, and for your destination at SnowKy.ky.gov.