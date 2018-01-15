No school Tuesday; All A Classic nixed

Students will continue to enjoy a long weekend because of the snow, and it could affect the entire week of instruction.
Classes have been cancelled in Crittenden County for Tuesday, and the All A Classic for both boys and girls today and Tuesday have also been cancelled due to hazardous conditions that still exist from last week's snow as well as another 1-2 inches expected today. Tuesday will be a make-up day, meaning it will not be utilized as a Rocket Way Snow Day, or non-traditional instruction day. A One Call will go out to parents at 6:45 p.m. today notifying them of cancellations and details.
Superintendent of Schools Vince Clark said parking lots at the schools are still about 60 percent covered with ice despite efforts to clear the pavement. Despite all-weekend efforts to clear snow and ice, many city streets and much of the almost 400 miles of county roads remain mostly covered in ice.
"We need to be patient this week," he said. "With the temps as
low as they are through Wednesday, it will be long shot to have school on
Thursday or Friday."
Scheduled basketball games will be rescheduled for a later date.