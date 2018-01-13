Road crews make good progess

|Graham Shewcraft was cleaning the
Ample sunshine throughout today helped to boost pavement temperatures and reactivate salt and other ice-fighting chemicals. Crews took advantage of the radiant energy and a high in the mid-20s that helped salt spread yesterday to slush up roadways and make them easier to plow.
Crews were focused on covering as many road miles as possible today before temperatures plummet going into the new week and again reduce the ice melting properties of salt and calcium chloride. Plus, an additional 2 inches or more snow could be coming Monday. Crews that finish plowing and treating all their highways today will start turning efforts to restocking individual county salt stockpiles by hauling from central supply salt domes around the region.
While cutting through ice from Friday’s snow and ice event required more salt than the average snow storm, area salt supplies are still adequate for a normal winter at this point in the season. Engineers will evaluate salt supplies after Monday’s snow event to see if additional salt should be ordered from suppliers.
As crews wrap up another 16-hour day on the road late this afternoon, engineers are somewhat concerned by the potential for re-freezing tonight and Sunday night. Overnight lows are expected to drop to near zero for Monday and Tuesday night, so any residual moisture remaining on highway surfaces will freeze. As temperatures fall below the mid-teens that also means salt and other ice-fighting chemicals will again become less active.
Motorists are reminded that extreme low temps expected in the new week will again require extra precautions. Motorists are urged to carry a winter emergency kit in their car that should include a blanket or extra clothing, water, a flashlight, snacks and other supplies. Ready.Gov has a good list if items that should be in a car emergency kit.
"We still have quite a bit of winter to go, so let’s all be prepared for what’s coming at us," said KyTC spokesman Keith Todd.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KyTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KyTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic with KyTC at goky.ky.gov and at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.