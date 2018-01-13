Roads remain treacherous across region

- Piney Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marion will not hold services Sunday due to hazardous conditions related to the winter storm.



- First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marion will not hold services Sunday due to hazardous conditions related to the winter storm.



- Marion Christian Church will not hold services Sunday due to hazardous conditions related to the winter storm. Regular worship will resume Jan. 21 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

