Roads remain treacherous across region

Winds in the 10 to 15 mile per hour range during the overnight hours created some issues for a number of counties across the region, including Crittenden and others nearby. Drifting snow has been a particular problem, reports the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Union County 911 Dispatch reported 25 to 30 accidents last night.
Highway crews across the region went to standby status overnight due to cold temperatures that limited the effectiveness of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
All highway crews in western Kentucky returned to full staffing this morning in an effort to get highways as clear as possible before overnight low temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits and remain very low over the next several days, further hampering the ability to cut through accumulated ice and snow.
With another substantial snow event is expected on Monday, state highway crews have an additional sense of urgency as they ramp up snow and ice clearing efforts this morning, according to spokesman Keith Todd.
Kentucky transportation officials are also encouraging motorists to limit travel to allow highway crews to concentrate on snow and ice clearing efforts across the region. Fewer cars on the road mean fewer incidents that would hamper movement of snow plows and salt trucks, Todd said.