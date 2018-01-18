YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, January 18, 2018
Thursday morning road report
Secondary highways are mostly clear at this point, but county roads and city streets are still snow packed in most areas.
Crews continue to run snow plows, widening the routes on main roads and working to uncover back roads.
As roads begin to clear, workers and businesses are trying to get back to something akin to normal today.
The Chamber of Commerce Community Breakfast on Friday will be held as scheduled at Marion Ed-Tech Center. Doors open at 7 and breakfast will be served with a short program that will include data from a recent local business survey. The Crittenden Press is sponsoring the Chamber breakfast.