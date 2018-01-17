Wednesday, January 17, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Near-record snowfall since Friday crippled transportation and cancelled school in Crittenden County, but the community appears to have weathered Winter Storm Inga without any major incidents or emergencies. A system moved through the area and coated the county in freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning before dumping 4.3 inches of snow...

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands as usual today:
  • NTI saves school days from being made up
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: You win. Challenging winter makes it difficult to defend
  • Thompson named head football coach
  • CCHS plans move to block schedule
  • Proposal: Escapee alert would be sent to phones
  • Inmates get into scuffle in circuit courtroom
  • Propane shortage calls for delivery restrictions
  • Fed OKs Medicaid work requirements
  • Mental health care for veterans expanded
  • Flu outbreak persists, locally still problem
  • Ky. corn, soybeans, hit record last year
  • Bechler’s bill would protect organ donation
  • HOUSE REVIEW: KTRS dragging feet on pension input
  • SENATE REVIEW: Marsy’s Law would protect crime victims
  • 2017 Ky. highway fatalities down 9 percent from 2016
  • SPORTS: Beavers, Starnes earn All Purchase selections
  • SPORTS: All A in holding pattern
  • SPORTS: Late buck spoils Rockets upset
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets’ pressing defense turns tide in close game at Trigg
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Rutledge likes UK’s talent as Calipari reloads
  • Hansen’s devotion inspires authorship of faith-based book
  • Lottery scholarship doles out $3.6 million
  • Crittenden Counseling relocates to Ed-Tech
  • Seniors receive Woodman donation
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Influenza, typhoid hit hard in 1918-29
  • Kenergy warns of high electricity usage, high bills
  • AG’s website enhances transparency
Posted by at