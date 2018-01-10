Winter storm could impact area Friday

A potential weather storm will impact the area overnight Thursday and continuing Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, a strong cold front will move across western Kentucky Thursday night. Rain is forecast to transition to freezing rain and sleet, then to a period of snow from west to east. The transition is expected to occur late Thursday night into Friday morning. Depending on the speed of the storm system, snow may linger through much of Friday night.
The types and amounts of precipitation will depend on the speed of the storm system. However, the potential for a high impact winter storm does exist.
After the weather hits, the temperature is forecast to remain below freezing through next Wednesday.
Several agencies, organizations and the school district are keeping an eye on the forecast to determine any potential closings for Friday. Closings will be posted here as the newspaper is notified.