Winter storm could impact area Friday

City water leak now repaired City of Marion utility workers labor to make repairs to a busted water main in midday temperatures around 15 degree. The geyser ...

Basketball game changed for weather Crittenden County's Fifth District basketball game at Trigg County will be played Thursday night instead of Friday as originally sched...

Firemen on scene of blaze at plaza Marion City Firemen are on the scene of a blaze at the former skating rink behind Pizza Hut in Darben Plaza. The fire is in the attic a...

What's news this week in Crittenden County After a week off, The Crittenden Press returns with a look back at what made the news 2017 and a bevy of fresh stories that will impact yo...