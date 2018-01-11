Winter storm watch upgrade

The winter storm watch issued for Crittenden County and most of western Kentucky has been upgraded to a warning by the National Weather Service. It remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.
Rain will soon change over to freezing rain, sleet and then snow. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches is expected with 0.1 to 0.25 inches of ice is possible.
Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford hopes resident will travel in the expected hazardous conditions only if necessary.
"Unless they need to leave there home tomorrow morning, the best course of action would be to avoid traveling," he said.
Ledford also warned that the soggy ground coupled with bitter cold that is expected to return over the next few days could created water utility issues.
"The new moisture in the ground could lead to new water service line issues as the freeze moves to a deeper point in the ground," he said. "I would encourage everyone to monitor the water pressure and their the path of their water lines from their homes in an attempt to identify water leaks at home."
Updates on the weather and any subsequent cancellations can be found here.