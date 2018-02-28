YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Stolen flood signage creating hazards
Just this week, highway personnel have had to replace signs at several locations multiple times.
The problem has prompted calls from the public complaining that flooded roadways are not marked. However, in most instances crews find signs have been removed or tossed into the ditch.
KyTC spokesperson Keith Todd said removing signage marking flooded areas creates a danger for other motorists and can result in a citation.
“We’ve had calls from the public reporting they’ve seen other motorists stop and throw barricades and signs out of the roadway. We’ve also had reports of motorists driving over signs, barricades, and traffic barrels at some locations,” Todd said. “If you see someone removing or damaging signs placed along flooded sections, please get a license number of the vehicle, take note of the specific location, and report it immediately to your local 911 call center.”
Todd noted that motorists caught damaging or removing signs can be cited for up to a $250 fine, with an additional $50 fine for each sign or traffic control device that is moved.
“Water is no respecter of persons. It doesn’t care if you are old, young, or middle-aged. It doesn’t care if you drive a new car or a well-worn vehicle. If you drive into floodwaters you can very quickly end up in a life-threatening situation. I find it hard to believe some people have so little concern for their neighbors that they would remove critical signage marking flooded sections of our highways,” Todd said.
Some area counties indicated that they’ve had similar issues with people removing and damaging emergency signage on county roads. Todd said it is discouraging for highway crews to spend hours checking the status of highways and marking flooded roadways to help keep the public safe, only to get a call an hour later saying that someone has removed or destroyed signs and barricades.
Many of the roadways closed by floodwaters are in rural areas where there are few people around, so vandals may feel free to steal, move, or destroy signs. Todd urged anyone who sees signs being stolen or damaged to immediately report the activity to police.