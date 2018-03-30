YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 30, 2018
Accident on Ky. 365
Emergency responders are working a single-vehicle accident on Ky. 365 that happened about 8am.
Reports are that the vehicle rolled over, but the driver had gotten out of the car and appeared to be without serious injury.
