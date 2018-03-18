Chamber planning more events

Coming off a successful Murder Mystery last weekend, the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has begun planning for its next two community events.
The Chamber will host its quarterly Leadership Breakfast on Friday, April 13.
The breakfast is an opportunity for community business owners, civic leaders and residents to mingle and fellowship. There will be a program presented by Pennyrile Allied Community Services.
The breakfast begins at 7 a.m., and the program will last about an hour. Cost is $7 and can be paid at the door.
The Chamber has also set the date for its annual meeting and awards ceremony. The annual event will be Thursday, May 17 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall. Every year, the Chamber recognizes community leaders for their work on a variety of projects.