Daylight saving time begins Sunday

Daylight saving starts Sunday, shifting an hour of sunlight onto the end of the day. At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will spring forward an hour to 3 a.m., making church services seem a bit earlier than the usual. When the work week starts Monday, the sun will rise in Marion at 7:07 a.m. and won’t set until almost 12 hours later at 6:57 p.m.
As the days get longer, St. Patrick’s Day will offer an even 12 hours of both light and dark. Daylight will continue to grow longer until June 16, which offers 14 hours, 44 minutes of daylight. Daylight saving ends Nov. 4.