Free tree seedlings given away Friday

Free tree seedlings will be given away by Crittenden County Conservation District to residents of the county from 10 a.m. until noon Friday in front of the office at 118 E. Bellville St. in Marion. Due to a reporting error, the incorrect date was published in last week’s edition of the newspaper.
This year’s offerings are paw-paw, eastern redbud, hazelnut, post oak, overcup oak, cherry bark oak, willow oak and persimmon. Quantities are limited to 10 trees per person. Seedlings were purchased by the District. Kentucky Division of Forestry has matched them with 2-year-old white pines.