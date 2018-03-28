New regs could put clamps on ferry operation

Cave In Rock Ferry is facing a funding issue largely due to increased regulations set forth by the U.S. Government. Without more funding to help the ferry operation meet new compliance regulations, its owner says services may have to be cut.
Lonnie Lewis, an Illinois businessman who owns the ferry service, says more money is needed and he's asked Kentucky and Illinois to step to up to the plate.
Fewer hours or fewer days of operation could be in the offing if the two states can't find a way to help.
