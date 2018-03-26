Repairing souls and furniture is Mac's work

Dossett, formerly of Marion but now a resident of Smithland, is pastor at Carrsville Pentecostal Church, and is also the former director of transportation and maintenance for Crittenden County Board of Education, where he worked for 12 years. In his line of work, building and repairing things have always been an interest of his, even in his ministry. He compares it to helping people “repair” their lives.
Happily retired but busy as ever, Dossett builds unique items for his family and friends or for special occasions. He’s fond of using cedar in his craftsmanship and has built entertainment stands, nightstands, bread boxes and other household items.
Dossett also crafted an 8-foot tall dragon for Pine Bluff’s “Dredging Dragons,” who participate in the Paducah dragon boat races. It stands upright, and is wired to expel smoke as a dragon would.
“I build things to be durable, and hopefully, last people a lifetime,” Dossett said, while tinkering with his tools.
Often, he uses a workbench that he was given, which was in Fohs Hall during its construction in 1926.
Dossett enjoys building hope chests and makes certain to craft each one uniquely, even engraving Bible verses into the wood.
His carpentry goes beyond a hobby, as he aims to build things people will forever cherish. He recalls a particular project that he considers special, where an older man requested he build a hope chest for his daughter who was soon to be married. Sadly, the man passed away from a heart attack before Dossett started the chest, and before his daughter’s marriage.
But Dossett was all the more motivated to complete the chest regardless, and gave it to the newly wedded daughter who was still grieving. The woman wrote Dossett soon after receiving it, explaining that it was the perfect gift and reminder of the close relationship she had with her father.
“You can easily give people monetary things, but that is something they will cherish forever,” Dossett said of the crafted items. “(The Bible) says, ‘Give, and it shall be given to you.’ To me, that’s a ministry, building something for someone that’s going to last.”