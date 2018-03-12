Temps will eat snow soon Monday

It is still slick out there. Be careful driving this morning.
However, Sunday's wet snow turned mostly to slush when it hit road surfaces that had been warmed by sunshine over the last few days. The slush aided state and local crews by making it easy for plows to push the snow off roadways, according to Kentucky DOT spokesman Keith Todd.
Roads re-froze overnight and black ice is everywhere this morning.
Crittenden County was one of the hardest hit areas of western Kentucky with some northern parts of the county reported 6 inches of snowfall.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution on the morning commute. Some slick spots may linger through the early hours Monday, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing later into the morning and the snow will be short lived.