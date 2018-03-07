What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Kentucky has a lot of work ahead, but little money to throw at the crumbling transportation infrastructure tied to its communities’ quality of life and economic viability. Aging and neglected roads are also costing vehicle owners almost $200 in otherwise unnecessary annual repairs, and they even threaten the safety of motorists. A February study by a national transportation research group found that 17 percent of county-maintained roads in the 12-county Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 1, which includes Crittenden County, are in poor shape.

  • 16 county bridges structurally deficient, functionally obsolete
  • Schools begin searches of students as they enter building
  • Leaders return from Frankfort optimistic
  • Victory Gardens wilt; city plans to sell acreage
  • HOUSE REVIEW: House budget seeks $500M in new taxes
  • SENATE REVIEW: Senate Republican pension bill not supportable
  • Seniors driving home ownership
  • Prep work started on U.S. 60 East upgrades
  • Arflack begins position as U.S. Marshal
  • Ky.’s 2017 unemployment rate lowest since 2000
  • SPORTS: Rockets low on magic against Braves in 2nd Region Tourney
  • OUTDOORS: Opening day’s buck ends season early, but Thompson scores prize
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Infatuation of ‘Blonde Bomber’ has roots in Marion
Also inside...
Find our five-page Here Comes the Bride supplement with all you need to prepare for your wedding day.
