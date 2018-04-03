Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Biologists seek Turkey Check Up

Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be in the area during the opening weekend of wild turkey season to conduct an examination of harvested turkeys.

Based on data accumlated over the last few years, Crittenden County’s turkey population is among a small section of Kentucky’s overall turkey flock that is declining.

Curious as to why Crittenden and Livingston counties are seeing a drop in turkey numbers, biologists want to do a check-up on the birds being taken here.
Zak Danks

Anyone who successfully harvests a turkey can take it to Tambco Convenience Center in Salem on opening weekend of turkey season.

Zak Danks, KDFWR Turkey Program Coordinator, plans to be there both days, April 14-15.
