Biologists seek Turkey Check Up

Based on data accumlated over the last few years, Crittenden County’s turkey population is among a small section of Kentucky’s overall turkey flock that is declining.
Curious as to why Crittenden and Livingston counties are seeing a drop in turkey numbers, biologists want to do a check-up on the birds being taken here.
|Zak Danks
Anyone who successfully harvests a turkey can take it to Tambco Convenience Center in Salem on opening weekend of turkey season.
Zak Danks, KDFWR Turkey Program Coordinator, plans to be there both days, April 14-15.