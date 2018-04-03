Biologists seek Turkey Check Up

New regs could put clamps on ferry operation Cave In Rock Ferry is facing a funding issue largely due to increased regulations set forth by the U.S. Government. Without more funding t...

Former Rocket football coach dies Former Crittenden County football coach Walter D. “Dickie” McDonald, 74, died Tuesday, March 27 at his home in Henderson. He was a teach...

Accident on Ky. 365 Emergency responders are working a single-vehicle accident on Ky. 365 that happened about 8am. Reports are that the vehicle rolled over, b...

Marion Baptist hosts Easter service Click Image to Enlarge