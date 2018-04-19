CCHS dress code ensures consistency, student safety

Response from Crittenden County School District to the high school's enforcement today of its dress code:
Today, a Crittenden County High School student chose to go home from school after being asked to comply with the school’s dress code, which states that students may not wear shirts that reference weapons or violence. The shirt in question depicted an American flag created from shell casings with the National Rifle Association written underneath. The student was not suspended, but rather chose to go home instead of changing into another shirt.
CCHS principal Curtis Brown explained that the shirt did not violate the school’s dress code because it depicted the American flag or the National Rifle Association, but rather because the image of the flag was formed with used shell casings. Weapons or violence in any form is not allowed on clothing. An excerpt from the school dress code notes, "Clothing is expected to be free of sexually suggestive remarks or drawings, profanity, racial slurs, violence, or references to tobacco, drugs, alcohol, weapons, and associated items."
The dress code, approved by staff and parent representatives on the school’s Site Based Decision Making council, is communicated to all students and parents at the beginning of the year and is readily accessible on the school’s Web site. Brown added that the school strives to ensure consistency with the policy in handling issues like these.