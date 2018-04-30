Elk hunt application deadline tonight

Starnes' contributions cannot be overstated Angela Starnes was inducted last weekend into the KHSAA Hall of Fame. Angela Starnes was inducted into the Dawahares/Kentucky High Schoo...

YELP! at the Park arrives Saturday YELP! at the Park arrives tomorrow with a car show, animal adoption drive, Little League Jamboree, unveiling of an interactive mural, boo...

Country Club Drive getting restriction signage By the close of the month, motorists could notice signs indicating the new restriction to traffic on Country Club Drive. Marion City Admin...

Democratic candidates speaking Saturday Crittenden County Democratic Committee is hosting a political event Saturday in Marion. Party candidates for Congress, the statehouse and lo...