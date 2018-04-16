Ferry to re-open Tuesday morning

|The Cave In Rock Ferry will re-open Tuesday after being closed for two weeks.
The Cave In Rock Ferry plans to reopen on the normal schedule starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The ferry has been closed since about noon on April 5 when floodwaters covered Ky. 91 North near the 11 mile marker on the approach to the Kentucky landing.
The ferry was also closed for about 30 days during February and March due to floodwaters.
The Cave In Rock Ferry connects Ky. 91 North with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County and Hardin County, Ill.
The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. seven days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
The Cave In Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.
The Cave In Rock Ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority.
For more information on the Cave In Rock Ferry got to Facebook.com/CIRFerry.