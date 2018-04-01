Milling start Monday at new U.S. 641 intersections

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling on existing county roads where they intersect with the New U.S. 641 in southern Crittenden County starting Monday.
This milling of pavement where existing roadways cross New U.S. 641 in Crittenden County is to prepare for a round of finish paving that will apply the final driving surface along two lanes of the 6-mile section of new highway.
The contractor will mill connecting points to provide a smooth transition from existing pavement to the final driving surface of the new roadway. Motorists who regularly travel county roads that cross the New U.S. 641 corridor should be alert for milling equipment on Monday and possibly Tuesday.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Motorists have been traveling on base courses of pavement through these crossing points.
Once the milling is completed and as weather allows, the contractor expects to move ahead with finish paving of two lanes along the 6 miles of New U.S. 641 between Marion and Fredonia.
Additionally, utility crews have been clearing fiber optic cables, gas lines, electric lines, and other utilities near the connecting points where the new U.S. 641 will meet existing U.S. 641. Completion of that utility work will allow the contractor to move ahead with completion of those connecting points in coming months.