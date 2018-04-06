Snow kidding! Frozen precipitation expected

The NWS is indicating only about 1 inch accumulation of snow during the overnight hours, mainly along Kentucky’s Ohio River border counties. KyTC crews will be prepared to treat bridges and overpasses, if needed. Crews will have a couple of trucks prepared to load and roll out on short notice.
Ample sunshine the last few days has pavement temps up in the 60-plus range. That means most snow that falls will likely melt when hit hits the pavement. However, if some heavy snow squalls develop we may get some areas of slush on driving surfaces, particularly on bridges and overpasses. If you encounter slick spots please report them to your local 911 call center.
Please use caution if you are out tonight. Temps are expected around 29 degrees in the early morning hours on Saturday. However, they are expected to warm to about 40 degrees by mid-day.
Here is more of that the Weather Service guys had to say....
"Rain will develop later today, and transition gradually to light snow tonight. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible tonight. Snowfall amounts should generally be 1 inch or less."