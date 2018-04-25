.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

It appears Crittenden County taxpayers will be on the hook for an additional $137,500 in order to keep the local ambulance service operating. The money, according to Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, will be found through cuts and a reduction in other subsidies, not new taxes.

  • Hunt new postmaster at Marion
  • Park coming-out party scheduled for Saturday
  • Real-life ‘Rosie’ recalls helping win war
  • Crittenden population continues decline
  • New U.S. 641 opening pushed to mid-November
  • Special CCHS SBDM meeting will address dress code
  • West Kentucky Youth Camp breaks ground on renovation
  • County fair midway already secured for Aug. 2-4
  • COMMENTARY: God helped me to quit smoking
  • Skipping fertilizer can save time, money this spring
  • MPD taking unwanted drugs Saturday
  • 2017 county jobless rate reverses trend
  • Peers tap Newcom as top JE
  • CCES recognized for 2017 energy savings
  • Trash, tire amnesty this weekend
  • 17 to compete in Special Olympics
  • Quilts draw scores to county
  • LMI study revisited for Marion grant app
  • IN PICTURES: CCHS juniors visit D.C.
  • SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Fans will like energy that commit Hagans will bring to UK
