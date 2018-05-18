Authorities looking for subject who fled on foot

|Marion Police Officer Heath Martin stands by as a vehicle involved in a high-
speed chase is pulled from a wooded area just outside of Marion on Ky. 506.
Marion Police Chief Ray O'Neal began the pursuit on East Depot Street/Ky. 506 at speeds up to 75 mph, according to radio traffic. It continued outside the Marion city limit, and just beyond the Briarwood Subdivision, the suspect left the roadway, traveling through a field and into a wooded area down a steep bank. The car came to a rest after striking several trees.
O'Neal is being assisted by MPD Officer Heath Martin and Kentucky State Trooper Darron Holliman.