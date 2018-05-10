YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Hunt is Marion's new postmaster
Hunt spent 14 years as postmaster in Mortons Gap, but moved around quite a bit as officer in charge at a half dozen western Kentucky towns, including Marion for a time. She started in 1994 as a rural carrier on routes 2 and 9 in Crittenden County.
Hunt said she was always willing to transfer to new positions within the postal service, perhaps because she relocated frequently with her parents, Glenn and Agnes Keel, now of Fredonia, who moved often as a result of his job in the U.S. Military.
“I started here and hope to end here,” said Hunt, who is excited about a few capital projects at the Marion Post Office including improvements to the interior and exterior of the building including painting and striping the parking lot.
“I want to participate in everything around here, I’m glad to be here,” she said.
Hunt, 58, is married to Mike Hunt. The couple has two adult sons, Jamie Hunt and David Hunt.
Hunt replaces Anthony Brooks, who was reassigned to Earlington after serving as Marion Postmaster for 5 1/2 years. Since Brooks’ departure in March, Troy Utley of Cadiz had been serving as interim postmaster.