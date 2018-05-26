I-69 work to ramp up June 2

Authorities still looking for subject who fled on foot Marion Police Officer Heath Martin stands by as a vehicle involved in a high- speed chase is pulled from a wooded area just outside of Ma...

Regional tournament berths galore! Crittenden County's baseball team pulled off a surprising 2-1 Fifth District victory over Livingston Central Monday at Marion-Crittend...

Livingston Hospital has job openings Click Image to Enlarge

Softball gets good draw, baseball plays Christian Rocket softball coach Stephen Smith talks with catcher Ellie Smith during the district tournament last week at Marion. Crittenden Coun...