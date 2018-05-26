I-69 work to ramp up June 2

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ramp up construction work along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting June 2.
The contractor has initially been working along right of way with lane and shoulder restrictions for drainage work, guardrail upgrades, and other prep work leading up to pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay. This work zone is along I-69 at Princeton from milepoint 79.35 near the KY 2617/Old Fredonia Road Overpass extending through the KY 91 Exit 79 Princeton-Marion Interchange to milepoint 82.934 about a mile north of the KY 293 Interchange, a distance of 3.58 miles.
Pavement repairs are expected to start June 2, to be followed by milling on June 7 and asphalt paving starting around June 11. This next phase of work will increase construction activity along this work zone. Some traffic shifts will be required from time to time to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone includes a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement.
Rogers Group, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $3.7 million rehabilitation project. The project has a target completion date of Aug. 1.
Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available at Facebook.com/kytcdistrict2.
Navigate traffic at GoKY.KY.Gov or at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.