Wednesday, May 2, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

View a copy of the proposed Crittenden
Fiscal Court spending plan for 2018-19 at
https://goo.gl/MVJWKT
Crittenden EMS will have a new manager beginning June 1. Last week, Crittenden Health Systems (CHS) and Com-Care Inc. signed an agreement that transfers management of the local ambulance service to the Hartford, Ky.-based medical transport provider when Baptist Health pulls out at midnight May 31. The contract to run EMS will be subsidized by $250,000 in public funds from Crittenden Fiscal Court and $100,000 from the local hospital...

For more on this and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Decker, 64, found dead in mowing accident
  • Board renews superintendent’s contract
  • Water district awaits court’s contract ruling
  • New class of Distinguished Alumni selected
  • County budget shifts funds, skips tax hike
  • Comer: Farm Bill key to breaking welfare cycle
  • Dems preview their candidates
  • Disaster declaration to help county repair roads
  • D.C. nonprofit grades area hospitals; some poorly
  • Summer Reading offers chance to win $1,000
  • March 2018 jobless rate down from year before
  • ABOUT TOWN: Ancestry DNA proves usefulness
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Gov. Bevin vetoes bipartisan legislation
  • SPORTS: Athletes enjoy Special day
  • SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
  • SPORTS: Courtney named new CCMS football skipper
  • SPORTS: Rockets get new helmet design for 2018
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard could boost in-state recruiting
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Theater drew hundreds in its prime years
Posted by at