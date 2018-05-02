What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|View a copy of the proposed Crittenden
Fiscal Court spending plan for 2018-19 at
https://goo.gl/MVJWKT
For more on this and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Decker, 64, found dead in mowing accident
- Board renews superintendent’s contract
- Water district awaits court’s contract ruling
- New class of Distinguished Alumni selected
- County budget shifts funds, skips tax hike
- Comer: Farm Bill key to breaking welfare cycle
- Dems preview their candidates
- Disaster declaration to help county repair roads
- D.C. nonprofit grades area hospitals; some poorly
- Summer Reading offers chance to win $1,000
- March 2018 jobless rate down from year before
- ABOUT TOWN: Ancestry DNA proves usefulness
- LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Gov. Bevin vetoes bipartisan legislation
- SPORTS: Athletes enjoy Special day
- SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
- SPORTS: Courtney named new CCMS football skipper
- SPORTS: Rockets get new helmet design for 2018
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard could boost in-state recruiting
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Theater drew hundreds in its prime years