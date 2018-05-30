What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Tick-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent in Kentucky as the number and types of ticks increase. Britt Wright, who operates Hodge’s Sports and Apparel, says she hears people in the Marion store and even her employees talking about an increase in tick bites. One of her employees had to miss work because of effects of a bite, and she said a man who works with her husband can no longer eat meat after being infected by a tick. “Where are they all coming from?”

