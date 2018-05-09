Wednesday, May 9, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Unless there’s an increase in funding, some changes are inevitable for the Cave In Rock Ferry. Lonnie Lewis of Cave in Rock, owner of the private ferry franchise, says that after almost 24 years of operating the service across the Ohio River, he’s losing money and cannot continue under the current contract, which he is trying to renegotiate.

Also, find our primary election preview of all races and all candidates, our 12-page spring Home & Garden guide and the following headlines:
ELECTION: County races feature JE; Democrats shut out
ELECTION: Dems to pick Comer’s foe; Bechler faces challenger
ELECTION: Find our survey of all candidates
ELECTION 411: Answering the 5 Ws (and 1 H) of voting
CHS medical records safe from hackers
PSC lowers Atmos bills to reflect fed tax changes
Marion woman ends long path to American citizenship
Chamber offers membership discounts
HOME & GARDEN: Local couple flips shabby home into house of their dreams
Century-old MUMC stained glass windows to undergo restoration
SPORTS: Tumblers head to nationals
SPORTS: Spring sports roundup
SPORTS: Freshman Keller sets new 1600 school record
SPORTS: Six football players headed to combine
VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Montgomery ‘low key, low maintenance’
Gobin new CEO of Health First organization
WRITE NOW: Vocabulary comes in from left field
