Friday, June 29, 2018
Area Deaths
Patsy Franklin, 83, of Princeton
died Wednesday. Morgan's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnna Vic Butler, 56, of Salem
died Wednesday. Boyd Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/29/2018 07:00:00 PM
