Cave in Rock Ferry goes to shorter hours Sunday

FERRY HOURS 6am to 6pm
Reminder to motorists that Cave In Rock Ferry will shorten its operating hours starting tomorrow, Sunday, July 1.
Area leaders are hopeful this is a temporary adjustment while funding issues are hashed out between the ferry owner and the states of Kentucky and Illinois.
While the ferry will continue to operate seven days a week, hours will be cut in the evenings. Service will begin at 6 a.m., from the Illinois shore and the final departure from the Illinois landing will be 5:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky shore will be at 5:50 p.m. This is a reduction of four hours. The service had been running until 10 p.m.