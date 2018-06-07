Firemen fighting hay fire near Marion

A barn full of hay caught fire about 8am this morning and local firefighters from multiple agencies were busy trying to save nearby equipment and deal with a power line that burned in two and fell on the ground.
The fire was on Bridwell Loop just past Veteran's Park.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above town, which is just blocks away.
Emergency responders were having trouble with curiosity seekers driving by and getting in the way of firemen responding to the scene. They ask that everyone please avoid the area.
According to county records, the barn belongs to Jarrod and Jason Singleton.