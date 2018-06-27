YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
New taxes, ferry issues highlight this week's news
The Cave In Rock Ferry is changing its hours to deal with what the owner says is a finical struggle to keep it open. The Press has all of the latest details on what you can expect over the coming months with regard to the ferry service.
Also on the front page of this week's Press is a detailed article about new Kentucky State Sales Taxes that our citizens will pay at fitness centers, when they hire landscaping, take the dog to the vet and much more. This will affect you starting this weekend.
Plus, a local magistrate is upset about Illegal Roadside Dumping. See what's in store for those who trash Crittenden County.
