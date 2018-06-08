Ohio River Sweep is tomorrow

The 29th annual Ohio River Sweep cleanup along the river bordering Crittenden County is scheduled for Saturday, June 16 and will reach the entire length of Kentucky.
Communities along the Ohio River unite for a giant cleanup each spring in an effort to improve the condition of the riverbank and overall water quality. Trash and debris will be cleaned up. There are organized efforts in various communities. The closest one is Paducah.
Volunteers can meet at the riverfront at 8 a.m., in Paducah on Saturday to join. A T-shirt and lunch will be provided.
Although unorganized here, Crittenden Countians can do their part along any portion of the riverbank.