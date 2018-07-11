Crayne assault reported Friday evening

Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported burglary and assault that is alleged to have occurred in Crayne Friday evening.
Detectives are currently working on the case that involved an elderly woman who flagged down a motorist on U.S. 641 south of Crayne and told the man she’d been assaulted inside her home. The motorist called police and stayed with the alleged victim until authorities arrived.
The report was made at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The victim is not being identified, but is said to be over 70 years old. When the motorist made contact with the woman, she had visible abrasions and cuts on her arms and blood on her shirt.
Rob Austin, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police Post 2, said detectives are investigating and that “all angles are being looked at.” He said there are currently no suspects in the case.
Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, Austin said state police are not releasing further details at this time.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call state police at 1-800-222-5555.