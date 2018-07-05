KET call-in show discusses new sales tax law

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) is partnering with KET to present Kentucky Tax Law Changes: What You Need to Know, a live call-in program addressing changes to Kentucky’s tax law. The show will air Monday at 7 p.m. local time
The 2018 Kentucky legislation expanded the types of services now subject to sales tax and amended certain excise taxes. The live call-in show, hosted by KET’s Renee Shaw, will feature a panel of DOR experts that will help taxpayers better understand the changes associated with the new law.
The program also will stream on Facebook Live at facebook.com/KET, where viewers can post questions.
For more information on the tax changes, go to taxanswers.ky.gov, a DOR website dedicated to this issue.
“Our goal is to assist every taxpayer in becoming and remaining compliant," said DOR Commissioner Daniel P. Bork. "This show is a great resource to share information with the people of the Commonwealth. We appreciate KET’s willingness to collaborate with us on this program. We hope anyone with questions about the new law will tune in.”