e-Petition asks for support to fully restore ferry

An online petition to restore the Cave In Rock Ferry to 16 hours of operation a day is available until early next week. The change would allow the ferry to go back to operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 1, the private contractor who operates the service across the Ohio River cut back operational hours until he receives additional funding.
The e-Petition is available through the Pennyrile Area Development District website. It asks only for your name and ZIP code. The petition is merely to show support for restoring full operation to transportation officials. It is not legally binding.
Anyone is eligible to sign the petition at https://www.peadd.org/ferry-petition.
There are also plans to distribute a survey over the weekend to users of the ferry.