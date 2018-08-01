What's news this week in Crittenden County...

One Marion business is about to close and a Salem farm supply store has already shut its doors. Find out more to these stories and the following headlines in this week issue of The Crittenden Press:
- New fair queen crowned Monday
- School board seat could be empty a while
- Tradewater Music Festival this weekend
- Trade group visit likely first ever of its kind
- City plans routine flushing of hydrants
- Reward offered for park vandalism info
- Businesses making plans on opposite ends of town
- ABOUT TOWN: Scoot over! New state law protects cyclists from cars
- Gospel gathering raises money for local organizations
- Eclipse fosters pilot’s move to Marion, bringing idea for new local aircraft club
- SPORTS: Keller sharpens skills at Smoky camp
- SPORTS: New CCHS running coach was freshman state race qualifier as Lady Rocket
- Asian carp meeting draws hundreds
Plus, find our annual Back-to-School supplement
in this week's edition.