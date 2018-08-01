Wednesday, August 1, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

One Marion business is about to close and a Salem farm supply store has already shut its doors. Find out more to these stories and the following headlines in this week issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • New fair queen crowned Monday
  • School board seat could be empty a while
  • Tradewater Music Festival this weekend
  • Trade group visit likely first ever of its kind
  • City plans routine flushing of hydrants
  • Reward offered for park vandalism info
  • Businesses making plans on opposite ends of town
  • ABOUT TOWN: Scoot over! New state law protects cyclists from cars
  • Gospel gathering raises money for local organizations
  • Eclipse fosters pilot’s move to Marion, bringing idea for new local aircraft club
  • SPORTS: Keller sharpens skills at Smoky camp
  • SPORTS: New CCHS running coach was freshman state race qualifier as Lady Rocket
  • Asian carp meeting draws hundreds
Plus, find our annual Back-to-School supplement in this week's edition.
