Meth investigations on the uptick here

Marion’s top cop says meth finds by city police were once fairly uncommon, but this year officers are making a record number of meth arrests.
The number of illegal methamphetamine labs being busted is way down here, but the drug is likely being imported from Mexico, says the state prosecutor.
Get all of the details in the Sept. 13, 2018 printed issue of The Crittenden Press.
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2018
The Crittenden Press
Read it today, or hear it next week