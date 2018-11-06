YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Bullet found on Crittenden School Bus
School administrators, including School Resource Officer John Shofner, immediately secured the bus – which was at the high school and middle school campus – and a security check was conducted of each student and the bus. Backpacks, students and the bus were all thoroughly searched. No other ammunition was found and it was concluded that it was safe to release all students to class, said Supt. Vince Clark. Elementary students on the bus were initially taken off the vehicle and into the school while the search was conducted. They were later put back on the bus and taken to their school, only a few minutes late.
The school districted is not releasing the bus number or particular route at this time, as the investigation is continuing.
"We are in the process of calling the parents of the students riding the bus this morning to explain the security check," said Supt. Clark. "Safety and security are top priorities for our school district and we applaud that our student reported what he found immediately and school officials conducted a thorough search."
We will have more on this matter as it develops.