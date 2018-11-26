YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 26, 2018
Don't be alarmed by police cars
Don't be alarmed if you happen to see a number of police vehicles parked at local schools today.
Kentucky State Police are conducting a training exercise on the high school/middle campus and the elementary school campus today in Crittenden County.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/26/2018 11:06:00 AM
